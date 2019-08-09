First cruise ship to dock this summer arrives in La Crosse

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Queen of the Mississippi has arrived at La Crosse's Riverside Park. The cruise line has been making its way north on the river from St. Louis.

According to Explore La Crosse, the massive cruise boats have not been able to travel on the river because of high water. The boats would not be able to fit under some of the bridges along the route.

The paddle-wheeler was built in 2015 and can accommodate 150 guests, according to the American Cruise Lines website.

People can view the ship at Riverside Park until 6 p.m. tonight. If you miss it, two other boats are scheduled to dock in La Crosse this weekend.

