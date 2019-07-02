Fireworks can create stress for Veterans suffering from PTSD

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - As the July fourth holiday approaches, a reminder that fireworks can be a source of stress for some veterans.

Problems can be a increased for veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD.

Loud noises and unexpected noises can trigger painful memories for some.

While the day celebrates America's push for independence, you can help by simply asking when to use fireworks.

"Some of them will say 'It doesn't bother me if I know when they're going to go off, so you kind of set up a time, so it's not as though these veterans don't want people celebrating, but I think we should include them in that sense," said Tomah VA staff psychologist Michael Brandt.

As a suggestion for people bothered by noise from fireworks, relaxing activities like warm showers and stretching may help reduce stress.



