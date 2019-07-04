Firecracker 4 Mile race starts of 4th of July celebrations in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Riverfest celebrations got underway early Thursday morning with the running of the Firecracker Four Mile.

The race started in Riverside Park and took runners over the Mississippi River into Pettibone Park, before returning to downtown La Crosse.

U.S. Olympian Emma Coburn took part in the race.

Coburn won the bronze medal in Steeplechase at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

No matter where someone finishes in the race, just taking part is a victory.

"It was a really beautiful course, going over the bridge and back. It was a really great day and a beautiful course and there were fans along the whole route cheering and I got the effort in that I wanted, so it was a good day," said Emma Coburn, 2016 Olympic bronze medalist.

The event raises funds for the La Crosse Area Autism Foundation and the Children's Museum of La Crosse.



