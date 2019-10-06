Fire Prevention Week Open House helps stop fires before they start

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - The Holmen Area Fire Department hosted a Fire Prevention Week Open House on Saturday.

Dozens of people came to talk with firefighters, see the department and learn about fire safety at several educational stations.

The department debuted a brand-new fire extinguisher training simulator at the open house.

The fire chief, Buck Manley, said the department handles more than 1,100 emergency calls a year.

Manley said much of the work they do is being proactive to prevent those calls, which is why events like the open house are so valuable.

"When we see those kids in class, or when they recognize us when we're at Festival Foods shopping, they'll come up to us, and they'll just start parroting the information that we've shared with them. And they grow up to be teenagers, and as teenagers: They're the smartest people in the world, right? They don't want to listen to anything, but we've already connected with them," said Manley.

The department is celebrating its 98th year in Holmen, at its 65th year as the Holmen Area Fire Department.



