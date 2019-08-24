News

Fire causes evacuation of Shimmy's Bar & Restaurant

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 12:59 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 12:59 AM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A fire at Shimmy's Bar and Restaurant in La Crosse Friday night caused the building to be evacuated.

It happened around 6 p.m.

Firefighters were able to get there in about 3 minutes of the call and people were outside the bar trying to put the fire out near a window.

An investigation found the fire most likely was caused by discarded smoking materials.

The bar and restaurant was able to reopen.

