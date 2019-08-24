Fire causes evacuation of Shimmy's Bar & Restaurant

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A fire at Shimmy's Bar and Restaurant in La Crosse Friday night caused the building to be evacuated.

It happened around 6 p.m.

Firefighters were able to get there in about 3 minutes of the call and people were outside the bar trying to put the fire out near a window.

An investigation found the fire most likely was caused by discarded smoking materials.

The bar and restaurant was able to reopen.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.