Fire causes evacuation of Shimmy's Bar & Restaurant
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A fire at Shimmy's Bar and Restaurant in La Crosse Friday night caused the building to be evacuated.
It happened around 6 p.m.
Firefighters were able to get there in about 3 minutes of the call and people were outside the bar trying to put the fire out near a window.
An investigation found the fire most likely was caused by discarded smoking materials.
The bar and restaurant was able to reopen.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- White nationalism stickers found in La Crosse neighborhood
- Mayo Clinic Health System to close La Crescent Clinic, transition services to other locations
- Police seeking help in identifying theft suspect
- Western Technical College to offer three new programs for automation, animal science and robotics
- Evers issues order to curb PFAS pollution
- Fire causes evacuation of Shimmy's Bar & Restaurant
- Man convicted of firing into home and killing teen sentenced
- Buy, sell, or trade at the West Salem Gun Show
- 'Walk of Fame' to be installed at Copeland Park
- SOUP raises nearly $2,000 at Cameron Park Farmers Market