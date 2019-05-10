Fire at Weber Center Causes Evacuation

Firefighters respond to curtain fire at Weber Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An investigation is ongoing into what caused a fire at the Weber Center at 428 Front Street S. in La Crosse.

The theater was full when the fire broke out at about 9 o'clock, according to the fire department.

Fire crews discovered that a stage curtain started on fire while a rehearsal of the play "Newsies" was being performed.

The fire was quickly put out, but there was minor smoke damage.

However, people were able to evacuate safely from the performing arts center.

Two people were treated at the theater for a minor breathing problems.

People were allowed back inside and are planning to continue events tomorrow.



