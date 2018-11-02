Final preparation underway for Saturday's iFeed event in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Thousands of meals will be packed in La Crosse for hungry people around the world.
The annual iFeed event brings together students to prepare meals to be donated to children in Nicaragua.
More than four-hundred students from seven service clubs will gather for the effort.
Tomorrow's event gives students a chance to come together to help others.
"Having so many people doing it on one day really illustrates how much work is needed to be done to help people out," said Logan High School Senior Alex Cosby.
Donations of non-perishable foods will also be accepted for area food pantries.
People can donate tomorrow from eight to noon at Logan High School.
