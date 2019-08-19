Final 'Party in the Park' of 2019 Tuesday in Pettibone Park
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The last Party in the Park event of 2019 will be held Tuesday in La Crosse at Pettibone Park.
The events are part of the Coulee Parenting Connection's 'Parent'Hood' effort, which is aimed at connecting families in our area.
Inflatables, MTU bus tours and music will be on hand free of charge.
Food trucks will also have items available for purchase.
"This is a great way to end the summer, to have one more, nice local low-key event for families with kids of all ages and a great way to close out your summer," said Lissa Carlson, Coulee Parenting Connection Editor.
Everything takes place starting at 5:30 p.m. at the pavilion in Pettibone Park along the Mississippi River in La Crosse.
