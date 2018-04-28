Final days of La Crosse's Tent City are being remembered with an art exhibit
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The end of a La Crosse homeless community is being remembered with an art exhibit.
Photos, paintings, and other artistic creations of Tent City's final day are on display at the La Crosse County Administrative Building.
The La Crosse Homelessness and Art Committee, which aims to increase awareness of the homeless through art, put the display together to show a personal side of the former homeless gathering sight near Riverside Park.
Pieces from local artists, including some current and former homeless people, are included in the exhibit.
"We had 2 great photographers step forward and offer to do some of those photographs to try and show the before of Tent City, and anyone can walk down by the river and see the after now,” said CouleeCap Housing and Community Services Director Kim Cable.
You can see the Tent City art exhibit yourself at the la Crosse County Administrative Building during normal business hours. The exhibit will be on display Through June 16.
