Fill the Boot campaign in Holmen benefits MDA
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - Community Donations can help give a rare genetic disease the boot.
The Holmen Area Fire Department hosted a Fill the Boot campaign Friday evening.
Donations will go towards the Muscular Dystrophy Association's mission.
The disease causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle.
The hope was to raise $5,000.
"Everybody seems to love being a part of it and gets better and better hopefully every year can get better than the next, that's our main goal," said Captain Frank Garrow of the Holmen Area Fire Department.
Firefighters from Holmen were collecting near Festival Foods, along with Features Sports Bar collecting donations.
