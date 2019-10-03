Fight over gay weddings videos stays in district court
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota’s attorney general says the state will continue to fight a lawsuit in federal court that was filed by two Minnesota filmmakers who want the right to refuse to record same-sex weddings instead of taking the case to the full 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals or U.S. Supreme Court.
In an opinion piece published in Thursday’s Star Tribune , Attorney General Keith Ellison and Minnesota Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero say the state is taking the case back to federal district court because of the limited facts on record and the current composition of the Supreme Court.
A three-judge panel of the 8th Circuit reinstated the lawsuit filed by Telescope Media Group in St. Cloud in August . The filmmakers say videos are a form of speech with protections under the First Amendment.
