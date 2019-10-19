Field of Screams: A family-friendly Halloween celebration

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The 12th annual Field of Screams filled Northside La Crosse with a family-friendly Halloween celebration on Friday night.

There were a variety of games and activities at the Copeland Park Oktoberfest Grounds, all provided by local businesses.

Kids could go trick or treating, have their faces painted, and see a show featuring 'Magic by Isaiah'.

La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department organizes a variety of other free, family events throughout the year. The next event is Winter Rec-Fest in January.

