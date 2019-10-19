Field of Screams: A family-friendly Halloween celebration
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The 12th annual Field of Screams filled Northside La Crosse with a family-friendly Halloween celebration on Friday night.
There were a variety of games and activities at the Copeland Park Oktoberfest Grounds, all provided by local businesses.
Kids could go trick or treating, have their faces painted, and see a show featuring 'Magic by Isaiah'.
La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department organizes a variety of other free, family events throughout the year. The next event is Winter Rec-Fest in January.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- WATCH LIVE: Erik Sackett homicide trial
- Shady Kate's and Kate's Pizza Amore restaurants close
- Wisconsin poll shows most do not support impeaching Trump
- Foxconn plan for Wisconsin innovation centers on hold
- Missouri farmer charged in killing of Wisconsin brothers
- Pence cancels Marinette stop, still coming to Wisconsin
- Jury resuming deliberations in Rochester murder trial
- Relief from construction projects coming soon
- Gundersen Health System holds active shooter training
- News 8 Investigates: In the Crosshairs