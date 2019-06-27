Festival Foods sells Tomah location

Copyright 2017 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - Festival Foods sold their Tomah location effective later this summer.

The Tomah Festival Foods, 701 East Clifton Street, opened in November 2017 as part of a larger acquisition of three former Gordy's Market stores. The other stores - located in Eau Claire at 2717 Birch Street and 2615 North Clairemont Avenue - are not impacted by the Tomah sale.

The president and CEO of Festival Foods, Mark Skogen, said the circumstances surrounding the sale of the Tomah location are unique and that Festival Foods has no plans to sell any of its other locations.

"We have had multiple buyers interested in the Tomah store since we began operations, and the timing is right now for us to sell," Skogen said.

Festival Foods is working closely with incoming owner Mark Molter regarding continuing employment options for all Tomah Festival Foods associates. The sale will impact 35 full-time and 65 part-time associates.

