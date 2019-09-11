Festival Foods on Copeland Ave. in La Crosse cutting hours
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse's Festival Foods on Copeland Avenue is changing its store hours.
The new hours will be shorter, opening at 5: 00 a.m. and closing each day at 11:00 p.m.
This is the only Festival Foods store in the area that will no longer be 24-hours.
"And the reason, along with several other businesses in the area we just want to keep safety in mind for our guests and associates. So that's why we've decided to make this change," said Store Director Doug Zumach.
The new hours at the Copeland store take effect on Wednesday, September 18th.
All other area Festival Food stores will remain open 24 hours.
