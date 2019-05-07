Festival Foods Hosts Open Interviews in La Crosse

Copyright 2017 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

La Crosse, Wis. (WKBT) - Festival Foods is hosting open interviews in five La Crosse area locations from 2 – 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 9. Participating locations are Onalaska, Holmen, Tomah as well as La Crosse Festival Foods located on Copeland Avenue and in the Village Shopping Center.

"We have some excellent opportunities for people who excel in a fast-paced environment and enjoy providing great guest service,” said Camille Stymiest, recruiter for Festival Foods.

Applicants may walk in during the open times or sign up for an interview time. Links for sign-up are available at http://festvl.com/2wOCm1c.

Applicants may apply online at festfoods.com/careers before the event or stop in a store to complete an application before the interview. Check-in is located at the service desk.

More information regarding openings at Festival Foods is available by contacting Stymiest at 920-964-3428, emailing careers@festfoods.com



