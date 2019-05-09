Female business owners connect over coffee as part of Community Development Week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Female business owners are filling their coffee mugs and their minds Thursday morning at an event in La Crosse.

The Strong Women, Strong Coffee event kicked off Community Development Week.

The week celebrates the contributions of Community Development Block Grants in our community.

The grants are federal dollars awarded to cities to help improve the quality of life for low and moderate income households.

Organizers hope the event helps women in the community connect and grow.

"We hope that everybody that attends today walks away also with not only those meaningful connections, but new ideas, new information and inspiration for their business or just life in general," said Julie Emslie, Southwest Coordinator for the Wisconsin Women Business Initiative.

Community Development Week events continue through Friday.



