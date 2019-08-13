FEMA tours counties hit by severe storms
Determining disaster relief
Vernon County, Wis. - Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are touring eighteen counties hit by severe storms last month, including La Crosse, Vernon and Monroe counties.
The goal is a possible federal disaster declaration. This would help public assistance programs receive funding to help communities facing issues related to storm-inflicted damage. of
One spokesperson says storm-raddled cities are facing many issues. "We are looking at various levels of damage throughout the state." Road repair, debris removal, and emergency protective measures are among the challenges.
