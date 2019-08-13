FEMA tours counties hit by severe storms

Vernon County, Wis. - Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are touring eighteen counties hit by severe storms last month, including La Crosse, Vernon and Monroe counties.

The goal is a possible federal disaster declaration. This would help public assistance programs receive funding to help communities facing issues related to storm-inflicted damage. of

One spokesperson says storm-raddled cities are facing many issues. "We are looking at various levels of damage throughout the state." Road repair, debris removal, and emergency protective measures are among the challenges.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.