Federal Communications Commission holds tour stop in Winona

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Telecommunications issues are being discussed during a tour of federal officials.

The Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, is hosting a Midwest Rural Tour.

The tour is part of a series of nationwide tours.

Staff are making stops at cities in Minnesota and Wisconsin this week.

Wednesday, the tour stopped in Winona.

Topics discussed robocalls, broadband internet and how to file complaints.

Staff also hope to better connect with members of local government.

"We realize that when information comes directly from a trusted source such as your community leader, it's just more meaningful for the consumers," said Keyla Hernandez-Ulloa, with the Federal Communications Commission.

The outreach tour will hold a meeting Thursday in Tomah.



