Father of slain Iowa student decries using her as 'pawn'

Facebook/Mollie Tibbetts via CNN Mollie Tibbetts

BROOKLYN, Iowa (AP) - The father of slain Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts says his daughter's death should not be used to promote political agendas.

A Mexican farmworker suspected of being in the U.S. illegally has been charged in Tibbetts' death.

Rob Tibbetts in a Saturday opinion piece in The Des Moines Register spoke out against using "Mollie's soul in advancing views she believed were profoundly racist." He says she's not a pawn to be used for debate and referenced Donald Trump Jr.

The president's son in an opinion piece published Friday said media outlets, Democrats and others haven't focused enough on the suspect's immigration status. He called for more border security.

The body of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts was found Aug. 21. Authorities believe she was abducted while out running July 18.