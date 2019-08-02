Fatal drunken driving crash results in 7½ years in prison
OCONTO, Wis. (AP) - A Minnesota woman has been sentenced to 7½ years in prison for driving drunk and causing a fatal crash in northeastern Wisconsin.
Twenty-seven-year-old Kelly Crispin, of St. Paul, was behind the wheel when she struck on oncoming vehicle in Oconto County last September, killing Cory Folts. Crispin was sentenced Thursday after earlier pleading no contest to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Two other felonies were dismissed.
Prosecutors say Crispin and her boyfriend, Eric Solomon, were physically fighting when Solomon grabbed the steering wheel causing Crispin to lose control of the vehicle.
Solomon was earlier sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the fatal crash in Abrams.
