Fashion show raises money to help empower young girls
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - It was a night of fashion in our area on Wednesday, all in an effort to help empower young girls.
The Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse's 'Smart Girls' program held the "Fashion for Women's Empowerment" show at Maple Grove Venues. The Smart Girls program is designed to build confidence and identity in teen girls.
All of the money raised from the event goes directly towards that program.
As a part of the fashion show, 6 teens in the 'Smart Girls' program conquered the catwalk with clothes from local boutiques.
Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse Program Director, Teigen Haye, says this is a great way for girls to gain confidence in themselves and have fun.
"This is a little bit out of our girls comfort zone. So, it really develops self-confidence that you need, and that's what we're looking for. It's truly an experience to try something new and boost their confidence," said Haye.
Participating local shops included Willow, Mainstream Boutique, Unique Boutique, Dale's, Uptown Cycle, and Touch of Class.
