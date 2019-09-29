Fashion for a Cure fights childhood cancer with style
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The very first Fashion for a Cure event was held at the Fox Hollow Banquet Hall in La Crosse on Sunday.
The fashion show featured all youth performers and included cancer patients and survivors.
Area businesses donated the outfits showing off sporty, casual and dressy looks.
All money raised by the event will go to help fight childhood cancer.
One organizer, Mariah Forster Olson, works with nine different non-profits including the American Cancer Society. She was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma when she was one year old, so she knows firsthand how important this fundraising is.
"Childhood cancer is vastly and consistently underfunded by the federal government and the cancer research budget. It's really important for non-profits to raise extra money for childhood cancer research and programs and services," said Olson.
There were also performances from a magician and Misty's Dance Studio.
Learn more at www.fashionforacurewi.org.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- People in Maple Leaf Parade march, drive and dance more than two miles through La Crosse
- Family Zone provides alcohol and tobacco free way to enjoy Maple Leaf Parade
- Event provides sober friendly-family alternative to Oktoberfest
- La Farge police report multiple disturbances related to Homecoming week
- Hazardous Materials Training gets emergency responders ready for disasters
Latest News
- Tri-State Ambulance: Requests during Oktoberfest went up 39% from 2018
- Man transported to hospital after crashing into Nelson Flag & Display
- Fashion for a Cure fights childhood cancer with style
- Hundreds got hearty start to Oktoberfest's final day at Parade Marshal Breakfast
- Dachshund Dash & Viener Vogue celebrates German heritage of area dogs
- New Kartenspiele tradition could be in the cards for Oktoberfest
- Maple Leaf Walk Run kicks off Saturday's Oktoberfest activities
- People in Maple Leaf Parade march, drive and dance more than two miles through La Crosse
- Family Zone provides alcohol and tobacco free way to enjoy Maple Leaf Parade
- Hazardous Materials Training gets emergency responders ready for disasters