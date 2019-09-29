Fashion for a Cure fights childhood cancer with style

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The very first Fashion for a Cure event was held at the Fox Hollow Banquet Hall in La Crosse on Sunday.

The fashion show featured all youth performers and included cancer patients and survivors.

Area businesses donated the outfits showing off sporty, casual and dressy looks.

All money raised by the event will go to help fight childhood cancer.

One organizer, Mariah Forster Olson, works with nine different non-profits including the American Cancer Society. She was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma when she was one year old, so she knows firsthand how important this fundraising is.

"Childhood cancer is vastly and consistently underfunded by the federal government and the cancer research budget. It's really important for non-profits to raise extra money for childhood cancer research and programs and services," said Olson.

There were also performances from a magician and Misty's Dance Studio.

Learn more at www.fashionforacurewi.org.

