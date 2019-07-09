Fans of Laura Ingalls Wilder gather in Onalaska for 'LauraPalooza'

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - Fans of writer Laura Ingalls Wilder are gathering in the area to celebrate the Wisconsin writer's contributions to literature.

LauraPalooza, as it's called, is being hosted at Stoney Creek Inn in Onalaska.

The conference includes academic and research-oriented topics with hands-on activities related to the writer and her works.

Wilder, who was born in Pepin County in 1867, is known for the Little House on the Prairie series of children's books.

The books aren't new, but the lessons remain relevant today.

"Children still struggle with sibling rivalry, learning how to do things that are expected of them, meeting people, making friends, and growing up, these are stories that still have meaning to us today," said Barb Mayes Boustead, president of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Legacy and Research Association.

The conference runs through Wednesday.



