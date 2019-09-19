Family Zone returns for Maple Leaf Parade in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Oktoberfest kicks off in La Crosse next week and once again this year, you'll be able to enjoy the Maple Leaf Parade in a family friendly way.

The Family Zone returns for its 9th year along the parade route.

The space is on the west side of Copeland Avenue, across from Festival Foods.

The Family Zone is provided free of charge and is open to the public.

The space includes family friendly activities, along with food available for purchase.

The family aspect of the zone is what keeps the area popular.

"It's a great family event, it gives an alternative for families that have small children, big children that maybe want to get away from the maybe smoking and alcohol part of the event and gives them some part of off the strip to enjoy themselves," said Ryan Riste, general manager of Morrie's of La Crosse, which sponsors the Family Zone.

The Maple Leaf parade starts at 10 a-m on Saturday, September 28th at the intersections of Clinton and Rose Streets on La Crosse's north side, before continuing into downtown La Crosse.

WKBT will once again be broadcasting the parade live, starting at 10 a.m.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.