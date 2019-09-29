Family Zone provides alcohol and tobacco free way to enjoy Maple Leaf Parade

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Family Zone at Oktoberfest's Maple Leaf Parade provided an alcohol and tobacco free way to enjoy the parade for the ninth year.

The boulevard across from Festival Foods had bleachers to watch the parade from and there was food for sale. Families were welcome to bring their own seating and refreshments if they wanted.

The event was free and open to the public and included free t-shirts on a first-come, first-served basis.

Kids could enjoy a bouncy house, face painting and more.

"We try to do as much as possible to keep everyone occupied. Sometimes with that long of a parade you can get restless every once in a while," said Melissa Fankhauser, a sales Manager with Morrie's Automotive Group, which helped host the event for the first time this year.

