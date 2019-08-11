Family members put on leis to remember vows of love

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WBKT) - Neshonoc Camping Lakeside Resort held a marriage renewal ceremony on Saturday during their Hawaiian-themed weekend.

This is the third year that the resort has has helped married campers celebrate their vows to one another with family and friends.

Megan Bradshaw, the activities director for Neshonoc Camping Lakeside Resort, said participation was down from previous years. In fact, she said five to eight families came to previous events, but only one family renewed their vows this weekend.

That didn't stop family members from enjoying a celebration after the ceremony with cake, champagne and a photo booth with props.

For the family, the event allowed those of all ages to experience something that happened decades ago.

"Today we had the whole family. They had their siblings come, their parents come and their kids—just to reaffirm their vows and even 20 years later that those words are still true," said Bradshaw.

Bradshaw said the event has been Hawaiian-themed each year, but they might try something different next time.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.