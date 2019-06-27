Families in the WIC Program receive checks to buy local produce

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - A new program will be providing fresh produce to families in our area.

The La Crosse County Women, Infants, and Children or WIC Program provides a one-time summer food benefit of 35 dollars for WIC families. Each family will receive a set of checks to spend at local farmers' markets.

The money can be used for fruits, vegetables and herbs from the rest of June through October.

Dietitian with the La Crosse County WIC Program, Jennifer Miller, says, "We issue a ton of farmers market checks to all of our families that are interested, they have the option to opt-out, but if all of our families would take benefit that would be $40,000 put back into our local farmers here."

Families who are currently participating in the WIC program can receive their checks by stopping at the WIC office. Located at 300 4th St N, La Crosse, WI 54601.

To apply for the WIC Program visit www.signupwic.com.

