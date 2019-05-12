Families flood La Crosse to celebrate hundreds of graduating UWL students
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - UW-La Crosse held its spring commencement Sunday at the La Crosse Center.
There were two separate ceremonies. One started at 10:00 a.m. The other started at 2:00 p.m.
More than 1,700 students received their diplomas.
UWL's chancellor, Joe Gow, said it's a great day for the University.
“We come together and we celebrate the accomplishments of these students, and then we send them out into the world and their going to do great things. So, it couldn't get much better than this," said Gow.
UWL honored a student who died from cancer while studying for a degree in biology in 2017. Alex Scott Hembrook posthumously received an Extraordinary Degree during Sunday’s ceremony.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Mothers & daughters build bonds while building for the community
- 'Shelter in place' as authorities respond to hazmat situation in Crawford county
- New class of Viterbo graduates celebrated at spring commencement
- Law Enforcement welcomes new generation of recruits
- Sunken Civil War era steamboat gets official holiday in La Crosse
Latest News
- Legally blind runner overcomes obstacle on the track
- Viroqua firefighter calls fire in himself while switching shifts
- Drugan's honors local mothers for the 49th year.
- Families flood La Crosse to celebrate hundreds of graduating UWL students
- ReNEW La Crosse helping residents improve homes with free classes
- Get rid of old furniture with La Crosse large item collection
- New class of Viterbo graduates celebrated at spring commencement
- Local health experts say study finds connection between mental and physical health in kids
- Tomah turns blue to honor 3-year-old victim of alleged child abuse
- La Crosse woman braves the long road to motherhood