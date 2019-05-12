Families flood La Crosse to celebrate hundreds of graduating UWL students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - UW-La Crosse held its spring commencement Sunday at the La Crosse Center.

There were two separate ceremonies. One started at 10:00 a.m. The other started at 2:00 p.m.

More than 1,700 students received their diplomas.

UWL's chancellor, Joe Gow, said it's a great day for the University.

“We come together and we celebrate the accomplishments of these students, and then we send them out into the world and their going to do great things. So, it couldn't get much better than this," said Gow.

UWL honored a student who died from cancer while studying for a degree in biology in 2017. Alex Scott Hembrook posthumously received an Extraordinary Degree during Sunday’s ceremony.

