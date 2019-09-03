Fall semester underway for Western Technical College in La Cross

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Classes got underway Tuesday morning for the fall semester at Western Technical College in La Crosse.

Western President Roger Stanford greeted students as they went to class.

And Western staff were stationed throughout campus to help direct students and answer questions.

The hope is to build confidence in the students to give them momentum to succeed.

"If they have a successful first day and second day, then their third, fourth and fifth go better, and then we get them to graduate, a semester, and then a year, and then we get them on stage, so it all starts right in the beginning," said Western Technical College president Roger Stanford.

Western's fall semester goes through mid-December.

