Fall Harvest Festival benefits HorseSense therapy program

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT) - A fall celebration will help a local organization provide therapy to people in our area.

The 2nd annual Fall Harvest Festival is this Saturday at HorseSense's facility outside of Coon Valley.

The organization offers therapy using horses to children, adults and veterans with disabilities.

Pictures with horses, as well as music, games and food will be part of the event.

The money raised will help people with many experiences.

"Riders with eating disorders, veterans with PTSD, riders that struggle with anxiety and depression, maybe spinal cord injuries, spina bifida, cerebral palsy, whole array of different reasons and this is just a place for them to come and experience freedom and independence for perhaps the only part of their week," said HorseSense executive director Samantha Hall.

The event takes place Saturday from 11 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon at the HorseSense headquarters near Coon Valley.

A special showcase of performances will take place at 2 p.m.

Discounted tickets are available in advance on the Horse Sense website.

Tickets will also be available the day of the event.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.