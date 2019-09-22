Fall Harvest Fest raises money for therapeutic lessons at HorseSense

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT) - HorseSense hosted its second annual Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday.

The event's focus is to raise money for HorseSense's therapeutic horse riding lessons. HorseSense helps people of all ages with special needs, including veterans, through these lessons.

Attendees could listen to music, take part in carnival games, eat food and take photos with the therapy horses.

A showcase gave riders a chance to get trophies and show what they learned.

"That's really the 'gold' for this event, being able to bring the public in and have them meet the people that we work with and actually see a portion of a lesson come together," said Samantha Hall, the executive director for HorseSense.

Hall said the Fall Harvest Festival is HorseSense's biggest fundraiser of the year.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.