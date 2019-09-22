Fall Harvest Fest raises money for therapeutic lessons at HorseSense
COON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT) - HorseSense hosted its second annual Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday.
The event's focus is to raise money for HorseSense's therapeutic horse riding lessons. HorseSense helps people of all ages with special needs, including veterans, through these lessons.
Attendees could listen to music, take part in carnival games, eat food and take photos with the therapy horses.
A showcase gave riders a chance to get trophies and show what they learned.
"That's really the 'gold' for this event, being able to bring the public in and have them meet the people that we work with and actually see a portion of a lesson come together," said Samantha Hall, the executive director for HorseSense.
Hall said the Fall Harvest Festival is HorseSense's biggest fundraiser of the year.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Local employees volunteering to help mother nature
- On Your Side - Meat gets a makeover
- Local activists join international strike demanding action on climate change
- Medical marijuana could come to Wisconsin after a bill was introduced in the Wisconsin legislature
- A La Crosse County judge is granting three motions ahead of a homocide trial
Latest News
- Man operating boat near lake channel found dead in water
- Local VFW holds ceremony to honor the fallen
- Fall Harvest Fest raises money for therapeutic lessons at HorseSense
- Local organizations work to end child abuse with Lube-A-Thon
- UWL exhibit shows what art teachers can do outside the classroom
- Millennial Panel conversation hopes to prepare leaders of tomorrow
- Small village hopes to raise big money to fight cancer during Sole Burner
- Epipen Shortage: Cheaper options
- Hundreds gather at state Capitol to demand climate action
- 6 and 24-hour walk/run raises money for Local Lupus Alliance