Fall Career Fair provides opportunity for UW-La Crosse students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - College students are exploring job and internship opportunities to help them build their careers.

UW-La Crosse hosted a Fall Career Fair on campus Thursday.

Students were encouraged to bring their resumes to make connections with businesses from our area, as well as around the Midwest.

Employers from a range of industries were on hand.

The amount of options in one place was encouraging for students.

"It's awesome that employers do want to come to hire UWL students and there's a lot of employers that I've seen in the past years come back and that's really cool," said UW-La Crosse senior Courtney Krantz.

Professional pictures for social media accounts like LinkedIn were taken during the event as well.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.