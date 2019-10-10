Fall Career Fair provides opportunity for UW-La Crosse students
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - College students are exploring job and internship opportunities to help them build their careers.
UW-La Crosse hosted a Fall Career Fair on campus Thursday.
Students were encouraged to bring their resumes to make connections with businesses from our area, as well as around the Midwest.
Employers from a range of industries were on hand.
The amount of options in one place was encouraging for students.
"It's awesome that employers do want to come to hire UWL students and there's a lot of employers that I've seen in the past years come back and that's really cool," said UW-La Crosse senior Courtney Krantz.
Professional pictures for social media accounts like LinkedIn were taken during the event as well.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Former Vernon County Human Services Director facing misconduct charges
- Ontario Police Chief, Officer facing charges after crash
- Minnesota law enforcement agencies report less seat belt, child seat violations during campaign
- Couple found fatally shot near Appleton identified
- Officials link many sudden baby deaths to unsafe sleeping
- Canned vegetable donations needed for WAFER in La Crosse
- Local First Responders honored in Madison
- Leadercast La Crosse donates $7500 to Adult & Teen Challenge
- Blackhawk Park closes due to high water
- Local students take part in nation-wide event