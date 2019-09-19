La Crosse County hosts Outdoor Writers Conference

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Writers from all over the country are looking to the Driftless Region for inspiration.

The Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers (AGLOW) are in La Crosse from Sep. 16-19 for their annual conference.

AGLOW members take part in a variety of excursions throughout the La Crosse area, gathering content to support their blogs, articles, television and radio shows.

AGLOW President, Josh Lantz, says La Crosse County is the perfect place to find outdoor inspiration, with its unique outdoor resources.

"We all have the same mission of encouraging people, readers, viewers, followers, to go out and enjoy our outdoor resources responsibly. You know, we're into bird watching, kayaking, silent sports, and Explore La Crosse really has it all here," said Lantz.

Approximately 200 AGLOW members traveled from more than 20 different states to La Crosse.

