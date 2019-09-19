La Crosse County hosts Outdoor Writers Conference
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Writers from all over the country are looking to the Driftless Region for inspiration.
The Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers (AGLOW) are in La Crosse from Sep. 16-19 for their annual conference.
AGLOW members take part in a variety of excursions throughout the La Crosse area, gathering content to support their blogs, articles, television and radio shows.
AGLOW President, Josh Lantz, says La Crosse County is the perfect place to find outdoor inspiration, with its unique outdoor resources.
"We all have the same mission of encouraging people, readers, viewers, followers, to go out and enjoy our outdoor resources responsibly. You know, we're into bird watching, kayaking, silent sports, and Explore La Crosse really has it all here," said Lantz.
Approximately 200 AGLOW members traveled from more than 20 different states to La Crosse.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Evers, Wisconsin Democrats introduce red flag gun bill
- Arcadia boy makes his football dreams come true despite all odds
- Flooding Alert: Highway 131 closed in Vernon County
- UW-La Crosse receives largest single gift in 110-year history
- 2019 Oktoberfest parade marshals announced
- Showers & T-Storms With Heavy Rain This Morning
- La Crosse teacher nominated for Presidential Teaching Award
- Wisconsin DNR conducting training to investigate hunting-related incidents
- 2 arrested on child pornography charges
- Coulee Region Humane Society waives adoption fees for cats