Explore La Crosse holding Big Bundle Up campaign

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Explore La Crosse is looking for new or gently used coats, sweaters, hats, mittens and other warm clothing items as a part of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism's Big Bundle Up campaign.

The Big Bundle Up is a statewide collection program running from October 28 through November 25, 2019.

This is the ninth year of the Big Bundle Up. To date, the program has collected 155,893 warm winter items to help families in need. In addition to Explore La Crosse, other collection sites, including Travel Wisconsin Welcome Centers, are located throughout the state. Visit TravelWisconsin.com for a full listing of donation sites.

Boxes will be located at the Visitor Center in Riverside Park and the WI Welcome Center on French Island for donors to drop off warm clothing items. All items donated at these locations will be given to the Family & Children's Center and the Catholic Charities Warming House.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.