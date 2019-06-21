Excitement building for Riverfest in La Crosse, free buttons available for veterans

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Excitement for La Crosse's Riverfest celebration is growing in our area.

The 37th annual celebration in La Crosse's Riverside Park starts July 3rd.

Friday, the 2019 Riverfest Commodore Bill LaRue went on a goodwill tour throughout the city.

That included a stop at the Children's Museum where LaRue met with kids and parents.

Once again this year, military members are able to get two free buttons to the event.

The program is so popular, they have needed to expand the effort.

"Last year we had I believe 500 buttons and had run out of them, so this year we increased the number, so this year I believe we have 750 buttons down there for pickup," said Derek Martin, 2019 Riverfest media director.

Military members interested in picking up buttons can do so at the Veterans Services Office at the La Crosse County Administrative Center.

Veterans must provide their military ID or a copy of your discharge paperwork.



