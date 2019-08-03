Ex-Wisconsin receiver acquitted of sex assault
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A jury has acquitted former Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus on charges alleging he sexually assaulted two female students.
Jurors delivered their verdict on Friday after deliberating for just 30 minutes. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Cephus testified just before the jury got the case that the women wanted to have sex with him. The women testified they were too drunk to give consent.
Cephus was suspended from the football team last August and was expelled from the university earlier this year for violating its non-academic misconduct code.
The 21-year-old faced second- and third-degree sexual assault for the alleged attacks.
