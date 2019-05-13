Ex-Sen. Kohl donates $10M to La Follette School
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl has donated $10 million to the University of Wisconsin-Madison's La Follette School of Public Affairs.
JoAnne Anton, director of Herb Kohl Philanthropies , made the announcement Sunday to graduates, parents and faculty at the La Follette School's commencement ceremony at the Wisconsin State Capitol.
Kohl's donation, called the Kohl Initiative, is the largest in the La Follette School's history and will allow the school to educate more students, support undergraduate internships and fund more research.
Kohl tells the Wisconsin State Journal he thinks the school is "a very important institution" and that he wanted "to make a significant contribution."
Kohl, a Democrat, represented Wisconsin in the Senate for 24 years, from 1989 to 2013. He also owned the Milwaukee Bucks and Kohl's chain of grocery and department stores.
