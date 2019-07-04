Evers signs state budget after adding 78 vetoes

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) - Governor Evers added 78 vetoes to the Wisconsin state budget before he signed it today. Evers said that his budgetary ideas come from suggestions from Wisconsinites.

"I crafted a budget that represents the will of the people of Wisconsin. We took those ideas and crafted a budget on what our people asked for, and it was better schools, better health care and better roads."

For schools, Evers added over 80 million dollars to send 570 million to public schools across the state. In that budget, is 95 million dollars for special education. Evers also doubled the amount of funding going to mental health professionals.

"Our budget also offered a sustainable, long term solution on transportation that ensure Wisconsinites do not have to foot the whole bill for better roads."

Evers' amendments to repair Wisconsin roads include 465 million dollars to transportation projects. Out of that total, 320 million will go to state highways, and 66 million will go to cities and towns.

Republican leader Scott Fitzgerald is happy the budget did not include a gas tax hike.

"He even signed on to the republican transporting plan that made substantial investments in st ate roads without raising the gas tax."

However, Evers felt the budget could do more especially providing funding for Medicaid.

"I believe the people of Wisconsin deserve more and I think we should do better."





