Evers OKs new sign language interpreter licenses
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill that creates new tiers of sign language interpreters.
The bill he signed Wednesday establishes criteria for new advanced and intermediate licenses for both deaf and hearing interpreters and requires the state Department of Public Safety to determine the scope of practice for each level.
One of the bill's chief Assembly sponsors, Democrat Jonathan Brostoff, refused to cut his hair for a year and a half as a stunt to pressure Republican legislative leaders to consider the proposal. His hair had ballooned into a thick, curly mop by the time the Assembly and Senate passed the proposal in June. He cut his hair days later.
Evers signed the bill in Greenfield.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- UPDATE: Onalaska man's death ruled an accident
- Eau Claire police shut down 2 massage parlors, possible human trafficking
- Tactical team makes high-risk arrest in Tomah
- Trump appoints Scott Walker to board of think tank
- No American Queen La Crosse stops until August
- Report: Slick plastic sheeting led to flood barrier failure
- Evers headed to Japan as part of first trade mission
- Authorities crack down on Milwaukee drug ring; 15 charged
- Wisconsin schools cancel classes as heat wave broils state
- Man charged with killing woman, 2 children in Des Moines