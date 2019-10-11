Evers: More health insurance options on tap this fall

David McNew/Getty Images Federal and state officials have promised easier-to-use, streamlined applications. Federal officials say healthcare.gov underwent testing to make it better able to handle high demand.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin insurance officials say state residents will have more health insurance options this year as open enrollment approaches.

The state Office of the Commissioner of Insurance says 61 of Wisconsin's 72 counties will have at least three carrier options on the individual market, including carriers available on the federal marketplace, https://www.healthcare.gov/. Fifty-five counties had at least three carriers last year.

Brown, Door, Oconto, Manitowoc and Sheboygan County residents will have a choice of four carriers through the federal marketplace after having only one option last year.

The OCI credits a reinsurance program adopted by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker for the expanded coverage. Under the program, the government provides money to insurance providers to pay about 50 percent of claims between $50,000 and $200,000.

Open enrollment begins Nov. 1.

