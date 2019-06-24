Event supporting BadgerCare expansion held in La Crosse

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An expansion of BadgerCare is the focus of an event Monday in La Crosse.

A 'Statewide Day of Action' was held by Citizen Action of Wisconsin to encourage legislators to support an expansion of BadgerCare in the state budget.

The program provides health care coverage for low-income Wisconsin residents.

As of May, there were 35,000 in La Crosse County enrolled in BadgerCare.

The debate isn't a new one in Madison.

"We've been arguing about this for a long time and it's been a very intense part of the discussion on the current budget especially as it went through the Joint Finance Committee, I think all you can do is just keep going back to the trough and keep trying and trying," said Wisconsin state representative Steve Doyle.

The event was one of 12 held throughout the state.



