Event provides sober friendly-family alternative to Oktoberfest
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A local organization is providing a family-friendly environment during Oktoberfest.
The Turned Leaf Family Festival took place at the Myrick Park Main Shelter Saturday.
The event celebrates Oktoberfest, but without the alcohol consumed on the main fest grounds.
There were family-friendly activities including free food, raffles, kids crafts, a clown, a magician and other live entertainment.
The festival is supposed to help those who prefer to be in a smaller environment.
"It also provides for families that may not be comfortable in that atmosphere to come on over and participate as well," Coulee Council on Addiction Executive Director Cheryl Hancock said.
This was the 37th annual Turned Leaf Family Festival.
