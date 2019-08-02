Essential Health Clinic to merge with Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will merge with Essential Health Clinic later this summer. Officials with the organizations hope the merge will protect and expand patient access to community-based health, according to a press release.

“We are excited to welcome Essential Health Clinic into the Planned Parenthood family. Both Essential and PPWI have worked together to provide high quality, nonjudgmental and confidential reproductive health care to keep our communities safe, healthy and strong,” said Tanya Atkinson, president and CEO of PPWI, in a statement.

Essential Health Clinic's La Crosse, Sparta and Blair centers and staff will join with 21 Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin location to provide family planning services in Wisconsin. This will expand center hours, additional service options and make online appointments.

In a post on Facebook, Essential Health said it looked forward to providing patients with the same high-quality care, just with a different name.

A representative for Essential Health Clinic said the health provider is pleased to join forces with Planned Parenthood to continue to serve the health care needs of patients in western Wisconsin. PPWI serves 60,000 patients annually, according to the non-profit.

“Like Essential Health, Planned Parenthood is a trusted reproductive health provider with a long history of providing affordable health care and education services. For more than 40 years we have provided excellent care to those in our communities, and we welcome Planned Parenthood to meet our patients’ needs together,” said Carol Kratz, board president of Essential Health Clinic, in a statement.

Planned Parenthood provides services for men and women, including breast and cervical cancer screenings, STI testing and treatment, birth control and abortion care.

