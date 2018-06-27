EPA deems La Crosse water safe in 2017 Water Quality Report
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The 2017 Water Quality Report is complete showing no violations of maximum contaminant levels or other water quality standards for the La Crosse Water Utility.
The report describes the water supply system and provides detailed information on what has been detected in the water.
All La Crosse water consumers will receive a copy of the report through the mail as required by the U.S. EPA.
The EPA determined that water in La Crosse is safe at the contaminant levels detected, according to a media release.
Below is the City of La Crosse's Water Quality Report.
