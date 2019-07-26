EPA banning production of R-22 means old A/C units may need to be replaced when they break

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - For those who haven't replaced an old home air conditioner in a while, the time may come where it could be the best option. The reason is due to the phase-out of the gas that is used for them.

The Environmental Protection Agency has been working to eliminate R-22 gas since the early 1990s. The agency is looking to eliminate production altogether in 2020.

"It was the most commonly used refrigerant up until the early 2000s," said Mark Schneider, owner of Schneider Heating and Air Conditioning.

R-22, is no longer being produced. Instead, there's a newer gas that is safer for the environment.

"It's a non-ozone-depleting refrigerant," Schneider said.

This means if an air conditioner uses R-22, the unit will need to be replaced if it stops working or the owner could be forced to pay a lot of money in repair costs.

"It's already three and a half times higher than what the alternative refrigerant is," Schneider said. "It's only going to get more expensive. People should just be aware that this is happening."

Schneider said a new A/C unit can cost thousands of dollars, depending on its size. He said it's better to start budgeting now so the cost is not a surprise.

Lorin and Patt Nickley have already replaced their unit.

"We are prepared for the change," said La Crosse resident Lorin Nickley.

Lorin said he remembers a time when no one had air conditioning.

"We had a lot of hot summers then," he said. "My bedroom was upstairs with no air conditioning. So I slept on the front porch. But it worked."

However, if A/C is not something people want to go without, it's best to find out how old an A/C unit is and if it's due for an upgrade.

"I am sure going to check when I get home and find out what is in it," said Minnesota resident Mitch Horsman.

Any unit before 2010 likely uses R-22. Air conditioners that use R-22 can still be serviced after R-22 is no longer produced. Other A/C experts in the area say there will still be a supply of R-22 despite the phase-out in production.

Experts and Schneider Heating and Air Conditioning said every unit should say whether it uses R-22. If it doesn't, it's best to have a service provider come out and check on the unit.

Officials say R-22 production was cut down by 55 percent this year.

