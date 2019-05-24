Entire trail system opens at Kickapoo Valley Reserve

LA FARGE, Wis. (WKBT) - An outdoor recreation option is available once again in our area.

The entire Kickapoo Valley Reserve trail system near La Farge has been reopened.

It is the first time the whole trail system has opened since August of last year, due to flooding.

The trails are available for hikers, bikers and horse riders as weather permits.

After months of work by reserve staff and volunteers, reopening the trails gives a sense of pride in the community.

"When we put out the call for volunteers and people just step up and get ready and get dirty, and don't care what we're going to have them do, it really makes our jobs worthwhile," said Jackie Yocum, Recreation Technician with the Kickapoo Valley Reserve.

A permit is required for people to use the trails.

Information about permits is available at the Reserve's website.



