Enrollment drops at Iowa's 3 public universities
IOWA (AP) - Total enrollment has dropped at Iowa's public universities.
The University of Iowa on Thursday reported enrollment of more than 31,200 students this fall, compared with nearly 31,700 last year.
The University of Northern Iowa reported enrollment of nearly 10,500, down from more than 11,200 last fall.
Iowa State University reported nearly 33,400 students this fall, down from nearly 35,000 last year.
The number of students enrolled from other countries dropped this year at all three universities.
