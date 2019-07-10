Endangered Tennessee children may be traveling to Minnesota

Analia Essex, Abigail Christian, and Michale Christian

Analia Essex, Abigail Christian, and Michale Christian

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKBT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for three endangered children that may be traveling to Minnesota with their non-custodial parents.

Missing are Analia Essex, 6, Abigail Christian, 2, and Michale Christian, 1, from Maury County, Tennessee. The parents they are traveling with are wanted for custodial interference.

The children and their parents, Amanda Essex and Michale Darrel Christian, were last seen in Van Buren County on July 9. There is no known clothing description, and they may be traveling in a white SUV.

Contact the Maury County Sheriff's Office with any information at 931-388-5151 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.