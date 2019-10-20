Enchanted Forest in La Crosse provides family friendly fun for all

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An annual Halloween event in La Crosse provided family friendly fun for people of all ages and abilities.

The 20th annual 'Enchanted Forest' was held in Myrick Park Saturday.

The event raises money for WisCorps and provides support for our conservation projects and environmental education programs.

Families could travel along the 'enchanted path' to meet fairytale characters and gather treats.

All terrain wheel chairs available, and non-food treats were available during the event so kids with allergies could join in the fun.

The event has a lot to bring people in for some fall fun.

"I would say trick or treating probably is the part and then the farm animals, the games and then the entertainment we have magicians and musicians, we have some critters, one of our WisCorps critter programs, so I can't pick a favorite, they're all so great," said Tammy Schmitz, WisCorps facility and events coordinator.

More than 3,000 people were expected to attend.

