UPDATE: 'Shelter in Place' order lifted for Emerson Elementary
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - UPDATE: (4:19 P.M.) The "shelter in place" order has been lifted for Emerson Elementary School.
PREVIOUS STORY:
Emerson Elementary school in La Crosse is under a "shelter in place" order as La Crosse Police continue to investigate a shooting.
The La Crosse School District confirms to News 8 that students at the school are not being allowed outside, and parents need to go inside to pick up their children.
La Crosse Police responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the 400 block of 19th Street South.
Several streets remain blocked off between 20th and East Ave. and Market and Main Streets.
Officers in tactical gear and the La Crosse Co. Bearcat were at the scene.
THIS IS A BREAKING STORY AND WE WILL CONTINUE TO UPDATE AS WE GET MORE INFORMATION.
